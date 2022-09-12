Evercore ISI Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $60.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 217,857 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.