Evercore ISI Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 217,857 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

