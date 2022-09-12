Exen Coin (BTXN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $150,197.00

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Exen Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $150,197.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
Exen Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
