Family Management Corp Buys 10,219 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Family Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

