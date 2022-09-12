Family Management Corp Buys Shares of 14,687 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

