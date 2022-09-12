Family Management Corp Has $9.45 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,478 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,919,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. 2,550,544 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.