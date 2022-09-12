Family Management Corp Invests $1.23 Million in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Family Management Corp owned about 0.42% of First Western Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Western Financial by 284.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYFW stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $249.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.70. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $128,263. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,953 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $52,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,158.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,996. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

