Family Management Corp Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.30 on Monday, reaching $413.06. 146,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.