Family Management Corp Makes New $598,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.9 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

