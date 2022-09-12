Family Management Corp Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Family Management Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Goff John C bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,930,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $14.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,808.75. 899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,117. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,899.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,727.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,534.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

