Family Management Corp Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

