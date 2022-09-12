Family Management Corp Sells 661 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Family Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 814,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

