Family Management Corp Sells 83 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $20.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $867.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.09 EPS. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

