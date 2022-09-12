Fanspel Reaches One Day Volume of $377,089.00 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Fanspel has a total market capitalization of $12,835.70 and $377,089.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fanspel has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Fanspel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fanspel

FAN is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

