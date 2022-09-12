Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,262,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.99. 33,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,634. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

