Financial Review: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Medtronic has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medtronic and Guided Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 1 11 7 0 2.32 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Medtronic currently has a consensus price target of $111.52, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

This table compares Medtronic and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 16.75% 13.64% 7.88% Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and Guided Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $31.69 billion 3.76 $5.04 billion $3.87 23.19 Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 252.88 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medtronic beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

