First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Acquires 8,878 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $31,865,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 437,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333,316. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

