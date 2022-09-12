First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.47. 34,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,344. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

