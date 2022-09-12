First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $890,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,059 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.16. 507,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601,081. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

