First Manhattan Co. Acquires 9,063 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $46,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.81. 10,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,849. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average of $221.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

