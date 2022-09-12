First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180,425 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 3.81% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $56,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.