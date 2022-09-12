First Manhattan Co. Decreases Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,441 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $77,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,224. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $960.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.