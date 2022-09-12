First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.12% of Accenture worth $262,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ACN traded up $4.27 on Monday, hitting $294.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,222. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.