First Manhattan Co. Sells 390 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.93% of Texas Pacific Land worth $201,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TPL stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,816.04. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,727.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,534.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,899.01.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

