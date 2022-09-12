First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,473 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 3.62% of CSW Industrials worth $67,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.61. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

