First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,358 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $32,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

