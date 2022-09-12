First Manhattan Co. Sells 7,953 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $113,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,578,000 after acquiring an additional 725,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,418. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

