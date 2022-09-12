First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in CME Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in CME Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $200.34. 30,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

