First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 359.77% from the stock’s current price.

First Mining Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

First Mining Gold stock traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 183,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$158.67 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$76,043.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,856,854.80.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

