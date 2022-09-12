First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.38. 1,160,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,285,875. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

