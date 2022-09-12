First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 624,111 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,705,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,111 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $317,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,794,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.