First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $294.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,327 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 2.51% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $294,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

