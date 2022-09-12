First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $446.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $446,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.99. The company had a trading volume of 88,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,731. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

