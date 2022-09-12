First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $195,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,290. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.49. 69,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

