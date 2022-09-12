First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $229,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 35,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 12,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,839. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

