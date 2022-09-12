First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $248,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,938,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.99 on Monday, reaching $577.39. 39,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $567.33 and a 200 day moving average of $558.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

