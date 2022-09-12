First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,919 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,919 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $150,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $218.00. 49,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,710. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

