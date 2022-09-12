First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires 5,894 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Silicom comprises about 6.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 7.43% of Silicom worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Silicom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Silicom Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Silicom Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.