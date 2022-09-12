First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 946,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Manitex International comprises about 2.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MNTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.