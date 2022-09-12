First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Service Co. International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.78. 6,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.