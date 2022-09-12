First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Takes $935,000 Position in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 311,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 3.28% of FGI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. FGI Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.