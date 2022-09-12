Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $107.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.