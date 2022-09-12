Flight Deck Capital LP Buys 24,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Flight Deck Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 6.7% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $5.14 on Monday, hitting $295.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,302. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.45.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

