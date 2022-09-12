Flight Deck Capital LP Invests $6.41 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000. Dynatrace makes up approximately 4.2% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,665,000 after buying an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 293.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

