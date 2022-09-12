Flight Deck Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. DLocal makes up 3.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,636,000 after buying an additional 4,452,581 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,655,000 after buying an additional 3,884,265 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $57,987,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,182. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.