Flight Deck Capital LP Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flight Deck Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 9.0% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $29.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,000.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $904.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,922.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

