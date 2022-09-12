Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,588 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

