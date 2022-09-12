Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

FFIC opened at $20.78 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $623.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.