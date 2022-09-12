Ford Foundation Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ford Foundation lessened its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises approximately 0.2% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 236,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

