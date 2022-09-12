Ford Foundation Lowers Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ford Foundation reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,366 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

