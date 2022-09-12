Ford Foundation Sells 16,248 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ford Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. Eventbrite comprises approximately 0.7% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,250 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Eventbrite by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 298,164 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $798.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

